October 14, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Ohio Explores New Execution Method

by Brian Ford0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana News Service)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is throwing his support behind House Bill 36, a controversial proposal that would allow death row inmates to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs are unavailable. Yost argues Ohio’s capital punishment system is broken and that private drug companies are effectively vetoing public policy by refusing to supply the drugs needed for executions. Ohio Attorney General+2Ohio House of Representatives+2

What HB 36 Proposes

Why This Is Under Consideration

Ohio has not carried out an execution since July 2018, largely due to difficulties obtaining the drugs required for lethal injection. Ohio Attorney General+2Ohio Attorney General+2 Ohio’s capital punishment statute still remains, giving the state legal authority to execute—but in practice, it has been stalled. Ohio Attorney General+2https://www.cleveland19.com+2

Yost and bill sponsors argue that allowing nitrogen hypoxia is a way to ensure the state can carry out sentences without being held hostage by pharmaceutical companies that refuse to supply lethal injection drugs. Ohio House of Representatives+3Ohio House of Representatives+3Ohio Attorney General+3

Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) co-sponsored the legislation, citing concerns that Ohio’s capital punishment system has been rendered ineffective without alternative methods. Ohio House of Representatives+2The Post+2

How Nitrogen Hypoxia Works & Who Uses It

Nitrogen hypoxia is a form of inert-gas asphyxiation, where breathable oxygen is replaced with nitrogen, causing death by oxygen deprivation. Ohio House of Representatives+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3The Post+3

Some states already permit or use nitrogen hypoxia: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma are among them. AP News+3Ohio Attorney General+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3

Proponents argue it is quicker, simpler, and avoids supply issues tied to lethal injection drugs. Critics warn it is experimental, potentially inhumane, and pose ethical, constitutional, and safety concerns. Ohio House of Representatives+3The Post+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3

Support, Opposition & Legal Questions

Supporters

Opponents & Concerns

  • Human rights advocates argue nitrogen hypoxia is cruel, untested, and possibly torturous. The Post+2https://www.cleveland19.com+2

  • Questions arise over mask leaks, gas concentration control, and panic responses during asphyxiation. The Post+1

  • Critics point out that Ohio has previously outlawed nitrogen hypoxia for animals, suggesting a precedent of viewing it as inhumane. The Post

  • Legal challenges over Eighth Amendment protections and whether this method qualifies as “cruel and unusual” are likely ahead. The Post+2AP News+2

⏭ What’s Next & Public Impact

  • HB 36 is awaiting committee review in the House Judiciary Committee. LegiScan+2Ohio House of Representatives+2

  • If passed, Ohio inmates would have to choose their method in advance, and lethal injection unavailability would automatically trigger nitrogen hypoxia. https://www.cleveland19.com+3The Post+3Ohio House of Representatives+3

  • The debate taps into broader issues around capital punishment, medical ethics, state sovereignty, and public accountability.

  • Whether Ohio resumes executions depends on legislative, judicial, and public domain outcomes in coming months.

Related posts

Fort Wayne ISP Post adds new K-9 Team

Darrin Wright

State Trooper injured in Grant County crash Wednesday

Brooklyne Beatty

IU Health to add two more Fort Wayne offices

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.