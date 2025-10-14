Ohio Explores New Execution Method

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is throwing his support behind House Bill 36, a controversial proposal that would allow death row inmates to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs are unavailable. Yost argues Ohio’s capital punishment system is broken and that private drug companies are effectively vetoing public policy by refusing to supply the drugs needed for executions. Ohio Attorney General+2Ohio House of Representatives+2

What HB 36 Proposes

The bill would amend several sections of Ohio law to add nitrogen hypoxia as an approved execution method while maintaining confidentiality protections for execution drug suppliers according to WTOL. Ohio House of Representatives+3Ohio House of Representatives+3The Post+3

Inmates would have to choose, in writing , whether they elect execution by lethal injection or nitrogen hypoxia one week before their scheduled execution date. https://www.cleveland19.com+2The Post+2

If lethal injection is chosen but cannot be carried out (due to lack of drugs), the law would mandate nitrogen hypoxia be used instead. The Post+2Ohio House of Representatives+2

The bill also seeks to reinstate confidentiality protections that had lapsed, extending them to suppliers providing nitrogen or execution-related materials. Ohio House of Representatives+2Ohio Attorney General+2

Why This Is Under Consideration

Ohio has not carried out an execution since July 2018, largely due to difficulties obtaining the drugs required for lethal injection. Ohio Attorney General+2Ohio Attorney General+2 Ohio’s capital punishment statute still remains, giving the state legal authority to execute—but in practice, it has been stalled. Ohio Attorney General+2https://www.cleveland19.com+2

Yost and bill sponsors argue that allowing nitrogen hypoxia is a way to ensure the state can carry out sentences without being held hostage by pharmaceutical companies that refuse to supply lethal injection drugs. Ohio House of Representatives+3Ohio House of Representatives+3Ohio Attorney General+3

Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) co-sponsored the legislation, citing concerns that Ohio’s capital punishment system has been rendered ineffective without alternative methods. Ohio House of Representatives+2The Post+2

How Nitrogen Hypoxia Works & Who Uses It

Nitrogen hypoxia is a form of inert-gas asphyxiation, where breathable oxygen is replaced with nitrogen, causing death by oxygen deprivation. Ohio House of Representatives+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3The Post+3

Some states already permit or use nitrogen hypoxia: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma are among them. AP News+3Ohio Attorney General+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3

Alabama executed Kenneth Eugene Smith using nitrogen hypoxia in 2024 — the first known use of the method. https://www.cleveland19.com+3Wikipedia+3AP News+3

Others executed by this method include Alan Eugene Miller and Carey Dale Grayson, among others. Wikipedia+1

Proponents argue it is quicker, simpler, and avoids supply issues tied to lethal injection drugs. Critics warn it is experimental, potentially inhumane, and pose ethical, constitutional, and safety concerns. Ohio House of Representatives+3The Post+3https://www.cleveland19.com+3

Support, Opposition & Legal Questions

Supporters

Yost calls Ohio’s system “long-broken” and costly, claiming the bill would restore its ability to carry out capital sentences. Ohio Attorney General

Backers say the law would provide closure for victims’ families and restore faith in justice. Ohio House of Representatives+2Ohio House of Representatives+2

Opponents & Concerns

Human rights advocates argue nitrogen hypoxia is cruel, untested, and possibly torturous . The Post+2https://www.cleveland19.com+2

Questions arise over mask leaks, gas concentration control, and panic responses during asphyxiation. The Post+1

Critics point out that Ohio has previously outlawed nitrogen hypoxia for animals, suggesting a precedent of viewing it as inhumane. The Post

Legal challenges over Eighth Amendment protections and whether this method qualifies as “cruel and unusual” are likely ahead. The Post+2AP News+2

⏭ What’s Next & Public Impact