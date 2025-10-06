Ohio GOP Backs Bill to Celebrate Married Parents

Columbus, OH (WOWO) Supporters of an Ohio House bill say a proposed “Natural Family Month” could help restore what they view as the traditional family structure by recognizing married mothers and fathers raising children.

NBC-4 Columbus reports House Bill 262 would designate the weeks between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as “Natural Family Month,” symbolically honoring married heterosexual couples raising biological or adopted children. The legislation received a proponent hearing last week in the Ohio House Community Revitalization Committee.

The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) and Beth Lear (R-Galena), said the measure is part of a broader effort to promote stable two-parent households. Williams, speaking to NBC4 in Columbus, said the bill supports “the natural way to have a child” and encourages parents to raise children together.

“This is not about excluding anyone,” Williams said. “Just because we include one group, doesn’t mean we exclude others.”

Backers of the bill, including faith-based organizations and conservative advocacy groups, say it sends a symbolic message about Ohio’s values. They cited research showing children in married two-parent homes are less likely to drop out of school or experience poverty.

Critics, however, argue the bill sidelines single-parent, LGBTQ+, and non-traditional families, describing it as part of a national trend of socially conservative proposals. Equality Ohio called the measure “strategic erasure,” saying it invalidates other forms of caregiving and parenting.

While the bill carries no financial cost or mandates, it remains largely symbolic. Supporters say that’s the point — using official recognition to elevate what they believe is the most beneficial family structure.

The proposal remains under committee consideration in the Ohio House.