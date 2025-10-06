Fresh Look for Foster Park: Final Design Revealed Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will unveil the final design for the new Foster Park entrance during a public presentation Tuesday evening.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Harrison Hill Elementary School, located at 355 South Cornell Circle. The presentation is expected to last about 30 minutes.

The entrance redesign is the result of more than a year of community engagement, including open house sessions in July 2024 and a public review of design concepts in January 2025.

Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Architecture Chad Shaw will lead the presentation. The plan reflects changes made following completion of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT) project and aims to enhance recreational amenities, improve traffic circulation, and better connect visitors with the park’s natural beauty.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be on-site to assist Deaf and Hard of Hearing attendees.

Foster Park, located along the St. Marys River, is one of the city’s oldest and most popular parks, known for its gardens, golf course, and access to the Rivergreenway trail network.

More information is available through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.