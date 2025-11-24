Ohio Lawmakers Approve $2.4 Billion in Property Tax Reforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers have approved a series of property tax reforms projected to save homeowners roughly $2.4 billion over the coming years. The bills were sent to the governor’s desk Wednesday after receiving bipartisan support in the legislature.

Lawmakers said the reforms are designed to prevent sudden and significant spikes in property tax bills, giving families more predictability and stability in their finances according to WTVG.

“With these votes, we are stopping unvoted spikes, we’re stopping unvoted increases, we’re taking control over the unvoted portion of people’s tax bills,” said State Rep. David Thomas, a Republican from Jefferson.

State Rep. Bill Roemer of Richfield called the legislation the most substantial property tax reform in Ohio in more than a century. “By working together across chambers on a bipartisan basis, we’ve delivered real, lasting solutions that will protect families from dramatic spikes and restore fairness and predictability to property taxes across the Buckeye State,” Roemer said.

While many Democrats supported the measures, others expressed concern. Toledo Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson said the bills were rushed and offered only short-term relief. “Instead of increasing the state’s financial commitment to fully implement the Fair School Funding Plan, we have once again offered a band-aid solution that does not address the long-term crisis facing homeowners,” she said. Hicks-Hudson warned the package could create confusion and potential harm, emphasizing that further work is needed for true property tax reform.

The four bills address a range of property tax issues, including capping unvoted increases and improving transparency for taxpayers, and are now awaiting the governor’s signature.