New Ohio Proposal Targets “Obscene” Material in Online Databases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — A new proposal at the Statehouse would force schools, public libraries, and state agencies to ensure the online databases they use block material deemed inappropriate for minors — deepening an ongoing debate over censorship, education, and parental oversight in Ohio.

House Bill 583 would require any vendor that provides online research databases to Ohio institutions to filter out content considered “obscene,” “harmful to juveniles,” or depicting child sexual exploitation. If a vendor fails to comply, the state could withhold payment, demand refunds, or terminate the contract. Schools and libraries would also be required to alert the Ohio Attorney General if they discover violations according to NBC-4 Columbus.

The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Kevin Ritter of Marietta and Jonathan Newman of Troy, did not respond to NBC4’s request for comment, and supporters have yet to publicly lay out their case. But conservative advocacy groups say the legislation is needed to prevent inappropriate content from reaching minors through taxpayer-funded institutions.

Opponents argue it is part of a broader pattern of censorship efforts at the Statehouse. The Ohio Federation of Teachers criticized the bill as another attempt to restrict what Ohioans can read or research, pointing to recent proposals that sought to criminalize librarians and move LGBTQ-themed books out of children’s sections.

Library leaders warn that H.B. 583 could push database vendors and institutions to become overly cautious, limiting access to legitimate academic materials for fear of violating the law.

The proposal arrives amid several ongoing legislative battles centered on the same legal concepts — “obscenity” and “material harmful to juveniles” — as lawmakers continue to debate what content children should be allowed to access in public settings. That includes previous attempts to regulate school library books, performance restrictions that critics say target LGBTQ+ communities, and ongoing efforts to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a provision requiring libraries to relocate materials about sexual orientation and gender identity.

H.B. 583 is currently awaiting its first hearing before the House Finance Committee, where the public will be able to testify for or against the measure.