Ohio man sentenced to 180 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –An Ohio man was sentenced to 180 months in prison following a two-day jury trial in Fort Wayne.

47-year-old Gregory Johnson, of Franklin, Ohio, was convicted of Attempted Child Exploitation.

Defendant Johnson prison sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in April 2020, Johnson engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover officer who Johnson believed to be sexually active with a minor.

Over the course of several online conversations, Johnson made sexual comments about the minor and expressed an interest in watching a livestream of the minor engaged in sexual activity with the undercover officer.

Johnson attempted to commit this crime by providing the undercover officer with graphic detail about exactly what he wanted to see.

United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady presided over the case.