November 15, 2023
New Antique Mall Opened Had Grand Opening This Week

by Josh Williams
(Photo Supplied / The Rink Vintage Goods and More Facebook Page)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A brand new Antique Mall opened it’s doors this week.

“The Rink” Vintage Goods and More by Vintage Treasures took over the 23,000 square-foot Roller Dome South.

Officials with the business say that they plan to celebrate the locations history, starting with the name of the place.

Owners say that demand by vendors has been so high that some vendors pulled as many strings as they could to secure their spot.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, one vendor even pulled an all-night to be the first in line to claim his spot.

A plan that started back in May with an idea has now come to fruition.

You can find out more about “The Rink” by Vintage Treasures on their Facebook page.

