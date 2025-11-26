Ohio School Investigates Student ‘Kill List’

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A northwest Ohio school district says it is taking disciplinary action after two disturbing lists labeled “Kill List” and “Death Note” were found at an elementary school.

According to WPTA and WTVG, staff at Otsego Elementary School were alerted last week to concerns about a student who had been journaling while riding the bus. When school officials reviewed the student’s notebook, they discovered two lists that included the names of fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Administrators said the lists described several of the children as being “zip-tied in a basement and harmed.” The documents were titled “Kill List” and “Death Note,” according to the district.

Otsego Local Schools said its threat assessment team immediately launched a review and determined there was no credible threat to students. Officials emphasized that no children were in danger.

“This behavior is unacceptable and will be addressed according to district guidelines,” the school said in a statement.

Superintendent Kevin O’Shea praised the students who reported the concerning behavior.

“I also want to commend the student(s) who came forward and reported their concerns,” O’Shea said. “They absolutely did the right thing, and their willingness to speak up allowed us to quickly ensure all students were indeed safe.”

The district said families of any student whose name appeared on the lists will be notified by email by the end of Monday.