Ohio State Highway Patrol Leaps Forward In Terms Of Technology

OHIO, (WOWO) — WBNS Television reports that two helicopters and two airplanes have been outfitted with advanced thermal imaging cameras that featured Down Link technology.

That allows units on the ground to see camera imaging from the aircraft in real-time.

The Patrol says every law enforcement agency in the state has access to this, and that the camera footage can go to every phone, tablet, and laptop used by police.

The eye in the sky was most recently used in the standoff that led to the arrest of the New Albany Mass Shooting suspect, enabling law enforcement to deploy more safely and efficiently.

The Down Link system was paid for through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Program.