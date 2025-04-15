Drinking Too Much Alcohol May Leave Lasting Damage In The Brain

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — According to a new study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, people looked at brains of individuals who had passed away, and found that those who had heavy drinking — more than eight drinks a week — had a 133% chance higher likelihood of having these thick, stiffened vessels in your brain that can mess with long-term– increase of risk of long-term brain damage, and even areas such as cognition, like memory and thinking.

Also, they had a higher risk of having these protein tangles that are associated with an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer’s.