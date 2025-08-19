August 18, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Tech Education Grants

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $7.1 million plan to strengthen career-connected learning and career planning across the state through a new program.

WBNS Television says the two-year strategy is designed to better prepare students for in-demand jobs with advising, mentoring, exposure to professions and increased access to career-technical education.

School districts, Career-Technical Planning Districts and regional partners can apply for the funds.

Money will be distributed across Ohio’s seven Jobs Ohio regions using a formula that factors enrollment, service maintenance and regional growth potential.

