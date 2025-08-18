Rokita And Planned Parenthood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office is seeking to vacate a 12-year-old injunction on an abortion provider state funding ban, which could impact Planned Parenthood’s participation in Indiana’s Medicaid program.

The office argues that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision supports the move to exclude clinics that provide abortions from Medicaid programs.

Planned Parenthood warns that health care access is at risk, as the organization offers essential services beyond abortion.

The legal battle stems from a 2011 law that bars state agencies from funding organizations that perform abortions.