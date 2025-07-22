Ohio TechCred Program Receives a Generous Grant

Columbus, Ohio (WOWO) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced a record-breaking milestone for the state’s TechCred program, with more than $9.9 million awarded during the May application round, marking the highest single-round total since the program began in 2019.

A total of 622 employers were approved for funding to help Ohioans earn 8,362 new tech-focused credentials.

“This record-breaking round of TechCred funding reflects our commitment to helping every Ohioan reach their version of the American Dream,” DeWine said in a statement. “We’re creating for people to grow their skills, advance their careers, and strengthen Ohio’s economy.”

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel emphasized the impact the program has on both workers and businesses.

“TechCred is a powerful pathway for Ohioans to gain new in-demand skills, earn higher wages, and build long-term careers,” Tressel said. “Employers benefit from upgraded skills in their workplace, while employees gain the confidence to keep learning and growing.”

Launched in September 2019, TechCred helps employers upskill current and prospective workers by reimbursing training costs for technology-focused credentials. The program is open to businesses of all sizes and industries, offering up to $30,000 per funding round and up to $180,000 per year.

Mike Duffey, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, said the program not only equips individuals with the tools to succeed, but it also gives companies a competitive edge.

“Through TechCred, Ohioans are learning the key skills that will help them thrive in today’s tech-infused economy,” Duffey said.

The application period for the July round of TechCred is open and will close and will close on July 31 at 3 p.m.