Summer Heat Returns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Central Indiana is in for a dry and mild start to the week, but hotter, more humid weather is on the way.

Monday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s. Most of the area should stay dry, though isolated showers may pop up south of Indianapolis. Winds will remain light out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. By midweek, temperatures will climb into the low 90s, with heat index values topping 100. Overnight lows in the mid-70s will bring little relief.

Storm chances return Thursday night, with scattered rain possible into the weekend.

A large heat dome will push highs into the low 90s Wednesday through Friday, with heat index values topping 100 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid-70s will bring little relief.

Storm chances return Thursday night, with better rain chances Friday and Saturday. Highs over the weekend will remain in the upper 80s to near 90, with storm chances continuing into Sunday.