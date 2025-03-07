Ohio Turnpike Warns Of A Resurgence In Scam Texts To Pay Tolls

BEREA, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding mobile phone users everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fake websites.

The fraudulent texts are being sent randomly to mobile phone users in various area codes and attempt to impersonate the website addresses of toll agencies across the country.

“The Ohio Turnpike does NOT send text messages requesting payment for unpaid tolls. The Ohio Turnpike will only notify you of an unpaid toll through the U.S. Mail,” the agency says in a new video. “If you’ve received a suspicious or fraudulent text, do not click the link or provide any personal information.”

All suspicious text messages should be deleted without clicking any links.

Anyone who clicked a fraudulent link and provided personal information should immediately contact their bank or credit card provider to secure their financial accounts.

Victims of texting scams can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Be sure to include the sender’s phone number and the website listed in the text.