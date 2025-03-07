High Profile Official In Jay County Is Charged With Multiple Felonies

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — It started with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children surrounding possession of child pornography and ended in four felony and two misdemeanor counts for possession of drugs and related items as well as official misconduct and theft.

46-year-old Robert John McFarland of Portland was arrested by Indiana State Police and was taken to the Jay County Jail.

He was employed as the Jay County EMS Director and was a volunteer teacher for the Jay County School Corporation.

The investigation is continuing according to officials.