One Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash At State Road 15 Intersection In Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A fatal two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wabash County claimed the life of an 85-year-old Marion man, according to the Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on February 22 at the intersection of State Road 15 and County Road 700 South.

Preliminary investigation by Senior Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police Peru District indicates that Dennis Stroup, 85, of Marion, was driving a 2007 Buick LaCrosse northbound on State Road 15 when, for an undetermined reason, he turned into the path of a southbound 2014 Ford F-150.

The Ford was driven by Larry Walker, 76, of La Fontaine. Sharon Walker, 72, also of La Fontaine, was a passenger in the truck.

Both vehicles collided and came to rest in the southwest quadrant of the intersection.

Stroup was transported by the Wabash Fire Department to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries despite life-saving efforts. Larry and Sharon Walker were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. At this time, alcohol and narcotics are not believed to have contributed to the crash. Authorities confirmed that Stroup’s family has been notified.