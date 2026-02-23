Angola Man Charged With Eight Counts of Child Molesting After 14-Month Investigation

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — An Angola man has been arrested on multiple felony charges following a 14-month investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of child molesting.

Martin Joseph Boyd Jr., 44, was taken into custody without incident around noon on February 23, 2026, in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street in Angola. Authorities said he was arrested on a warrant charging him with eight counts of Level 1 felony child molesting.

The investigation began in January 2025 after allegations surfaced that Boyd had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a female victim who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to investigators, the alleged offenses occurred between 2020 and 2024 at various locations throughout Steuben County. During the investigation, detectives collected potential biological evidence from at least two suspected locations.

A search warrant was later obtained for Boyd’s DNA. The evidence was submitted to the Indiana State Police DNA Laboratory for analysis. In February 2026, detectives were notified that Boyd had been identified as a contributor to one of the DNA samples recovered.

Boyd was booked into the Steuben County Jail, where he remains held without bond pending his initial court appearance.