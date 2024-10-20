October 20, 2024
Local News

One dead, several injured after shooting at Fort Wayne party

by Alyssa Foster0
Unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead and at least 10 are injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Manistee Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Reports say the shooting happened during a high school-age party, though they are unsure of how many people were there. 

One person, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. At least 10 others were injured, but they are believed to be in non-life-threatening condition. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201. 

Related posts

Fort Wayne weekend events November 8 – November 10

Heather Starr

Ambulance Merger Agreement Moves Forward

WOWO News

Fetal remains found in garage nearly two decades old

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.