One Dead, Two Injured in Grant County Highway Crash

GRANT COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A Marion man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 69 in Grant County.

Deputies responded around 6:33 a.m. to a crash in the northbound lanes near mile marker 272 after multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle had flipped and several people were ejected.

Investigators determined two vehicles were involved: a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say 45-year-old Joseph Kidwell of Marion died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary information indicates Kidwell and his wife had pulled onto the shoulder after their truck broke down while waiting for family to assist them. Investigators say the 2011 Chevrolet truck was passing a semi-truck while changing lanes when it veered off the roadway and struck the disabled vehicle.

Three people were injured in the crash and transported to hospitals in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Indiana State Police, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, Van Buren Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Grant County EMS, Warren EMS and the Grant County Emergency Management Agency.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.