August 12, 2024
Indiana News

One Man Is Dead After Apparent Road Rage Incident In Grant County.

by David Scheie0

On Sunday shortly after 10:00 pm, the Grant County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that the caller had fired shots into a Semi Tractor-Vehicle Hauler following a road rage incident.

The caller said that the semi-driver had pointed a weapon with a laser light at him just minutes before while traveling on I-69.

The semi then headed south through a cornfield.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the semi travelled approximately two-thirds of a mile through three cornfields before hitting a silo.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the semi had caught fire.

After the fire was extinguished, fire-fighters found a dead body inside the cab.

The investigation is ongoing.

