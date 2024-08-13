Warsaw dentist who starred in ‘Hoosiers’ avoids jail time

ELKHART, COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Dr. Steven Hollar, a Warsaw dentist, was granted probation after being accused of inappropriately touching a female employee and locking her in an office multiple times.

He faced charges of confinement and battery, with two additional charges dropped as part of a plea agreement. Hollar is also known for his role as Rade Butcher in the 1986 film Hoosiers. He was sentenced in Elkhart County after the case was moved from Kosciusko County.

Hollar received a 360-day jail sentence for confinement, which was suspended on probation, and a six-month suspended sentence for battery. A no-contact order with the victim will remain in effect until the end of his sentence.

Charging documents detail multiple incidents at Hollar Dental Group. On March 20, 2023, the employee reported feeling uncomfortable when Hollar asked invasive questions during her annual review and later had her try on scrubs while discussing her not wearing a bra under a jacket he provided.

He hugged her and told her to “keep this between us.” Later, he called her at home, asked if she was alone, and suggested she had his mind racing while offering flexible working hours.

The next day, Hollar had her sit in a dental chair to demonstrate how to assist a disabled patient, during which he allegedly touched her inappropriately and joked about it.

On April 4, he called her for a meeting, locked the door, and urged her to try on scrubs, at one point unhooking her bra while acknowledging his behavior was “against code.”