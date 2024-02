HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — In November of last year, 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks was found dead at her home.

Anthony Castleman, is accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times and then fleeing to Georgia.

He had been on the run until being arrested by US Marshals in Georgia the day after Christmas.

During the hearing Monday morning, he told the judge his full name was Anthony Joel Castleman and requested a fast and speedy trial of his peers.

He has a pretrial hearing set for April 1.