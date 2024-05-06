One Man Was Found Dead In An Apartment In Marion On Sunday

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, officers responded after receiving a request for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 28-year-old Jeffery Hicks Jr.

Officers noted that he had multiple stab wounds and evidence that the suspect attempted to set the victim on fire.

Police say after recovering surveillance footage from the scene, they were able to identify a suspect, Lamar Frankie Carter Jr.

His charges include Arson Level 4 Felony, Abuse of a Corpse Level 6 Felony, and Burglary Level 4 Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.