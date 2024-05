FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for being involved in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 30-year-old Jesse Snyder accepted a plea deal that saved him from more than 100 years in jail time by avoiding three felony counts of child molesting.

Snyder will also serve a suspended five-year sentence in a 2019 armed robbery case in which he also took a plea deal.