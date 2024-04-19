One Person Is Dead After Drowning In Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Thursday afternoon, Steuben County Communications received a 911 call advising that a fisherman was in distress in the water.

They said that 76-year-old Thomas Frazie of Waterloo, was fishing from a boat at Little Turkey Lake in Steuben County when he fell in.

His fishing partner was able to pull him back into the boat but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The preliminary cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Conservation officers remind the public to always wear a life jacket when on or near any body of water.