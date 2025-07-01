Operation Blue Thunder Targets Illegal Drugs Across Three Counties

Peru, Ind. (WOWO): Officers from the Indiana State Police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash Police Department, and the Rochester Police Department utilized marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami and Fulton Counties. Patrol officers were augmented by K-9 officers utilizing narcotic-detecting police dogs.

Officers dubbed the unannounced four-day patrol “Operation Blue Thunder.” The goal was to enforce traffic laws and catch individuals who utilize Indiana roadways to transport and distribute illegal narcotics. U.S. 31 was chosen because a large volume of motorists use this roadway to travel through the heart of northern Indiana. Officers want to serve notice that as summer temperatures increase, so will their vigilance in keeping illegal narcotics out of Hoosier communities.

From June 16 through June 19, officers teamed up to make 68 criminal arrests on 163 mostly drug-related charges. Twenty-nine of the charges were felonies. Officers also issued 102 traffic citations and 272 written warnings. There were also two impaired driving arrests. During the four days, officers located cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA, THC oil, ketamine, prescription medications, syringes, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized two firearms.

“This is the thirteenth year we have organized a summer driving season kickoff patrol,” stated Indiana State Police Sergeant Andrew Smith, who organized and oversaw the patrol. The Indiana State Police wants to remind drivers to follow all traffic laws for the safety of everyone using Indiana roadways. Summer is a peak travel time, with an increased volume of motorists, and this patrol should serve as a warning that officers will utilize all available resources to catch and arrest those who transport illegal drugs.

Citizens are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agencies with information about the possession, distribution, or selling of illegal narcotics. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Indiana State Police Drug and Gang Hotline at 1-800-453-4756.