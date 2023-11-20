Operation Round Up raises over $13,000 to support local organizations

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $13,044 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.

About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

The most recent donation recipients include:

Delphos Jefferson Middle School; $750 to provide funding for field trip rewards.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana; $1,000 for elementary programs.

MAV Youth Mentoring; $800 to purchase steam materials and provide mentor support.

Paulding Exempted – LifeWise Academy; $2,984 to purchase recap cards for students.

Paulding Middle School; $1,250 to provide funding for a field trip for social and emotional learning after the loss of a classmate.

Power2Change; $3,000 to develop the first marketing plan and prevent burnout.

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity; $2,260 to purchase construction materials.

Vantage Career Center Toss A Toy; $1,000 to purchase Christmas presents for local children.

Photos of each recipient can be found on PPEC’s Facebook page.

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Marketing and Communications Manager Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.