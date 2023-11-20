November 20, 2023
Ohio News

Christkindl Market returns to Bryan

by Derek Decker

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) — The Christkindl Market is returning to downtown Bryan this holiday season.

The Crescent-News reports that from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16, the event will feature vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa and more.

The C-N says around 10,000 visitors came to last year’s event.

The Christkindl Market begins at 5:30 p.m. this Friday with live music by the Bryan City Band. An opening ceremony and parade will follow.

Find out more information on the event’s Facebook page here.

