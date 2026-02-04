Operation Upper Hand: More Than 65 Arrested On Over 200 Criminal Charges

PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — A large multi-agency investigation which began in late 2024 has concluded after a 15-month effort targeting illicit narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency. During the course of the investigation, more than 20 search warrants were executed across Howard, Grant, Miami, and Fulton counties.
These search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 3,575 grams of methamphetamine, 4,470 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 200 prescription pills, 120 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin, 13 firearms, 11 bottles of prescription sucralfate, and more than $15,000 in U.S. currency. More than 65 individuals were ultimately arrested and, in total, face more than 200 criminal charges.
This organized effort was comprised of task force officers from the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Kokomo Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force, JEAN Team Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Cass County Drug Task Force, United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Indiana State Police and its law enforcement partners to remove drugs being transported through our state and to hold those involved accountable for their criminal activities. At the outset of his Administration, Governor Braun emphasized the importance of combatting crime and making our communities safe. Through the efforts of the Indiana State Police and their partners, positive results are occurring through significant seizures and dismantling large-scale drug organizations.
Arrested and preliminary charges for Howard County:
Mario Perea-Anaya
· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
Deonte Hall
· (5) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun- Level 5 Felony
Trista R. Anderson
· Conspiracy to commit Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance- Level 4 Felony
· Dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance- Level 5 Felony
· Count of Conspiracy to Commit Providing a Firearm to a Criminal- Level 5 Felony
· Count of Providing a Firearm to a Criminal- Level 5 Felony
Ryan Cannon
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· (4) Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony
· (4) Counts of Providing a Firearm to an Ineligible Person- Level 5 Felony
· Theft of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony
Joseph Perry
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony
Samantha Burthay
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony
Caden Perry
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Sean Everhart
· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Dakota Jourdan
· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· (2) Counts of Providing a Firearm to Ineligible person- Level 5 Felony
Alonzo Johnson
· (5) Counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Joshua Havermale
· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Providing a Firearm to Ineligible person- Level 5 Felony
Steven Armfield
· (5) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 3 Felony
· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony
Desire Tyler
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Donna England
· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
Alissa Everling
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Dewayne Perrigen
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Ronald Ballard II
· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Matthew Wilhoite
· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
Kristen Summit
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony
Benjamin Swing
· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Christopher Henderson
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Christian Schultz
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Toby Neal-Long
· Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony
Heather Taylor
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Abigail Guy
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Shane Borneman
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
Brian Wagner
· (8) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
· Unlawful Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony
Jason Hardimon
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Tennyson Copeland
· (2) Counts of Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 3 Felony
Alana Lawson
· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 3 Felony
· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 4 Felony
Raymond Wilcox
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
James Mcgee
· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony
Jason Johnson
· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 4 Felony
Jaysa Chambers
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Kain Burthay
· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Jimmy Neal
· Possession of a Narcotic Drug- Level 3 Felony
· Possession of Cocaine- Level 4 Felony
· Theft of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony
· Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony
· Battery by Bodily Waste- B Misdemeanor
Keeshum Cox
· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor
Elijah Moore
· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Diana Biddle
· Possession of Cocaine- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor
Samantha White
· Violation of Probation/Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony
Bruce Huffer
· Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony
Sean Thrasher
· Warrant – Failure to Appear
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· Possession of Marijuana- A Misdemeanor
· Driving While Suspended- A Misdemeanor
· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor
Angel McClain
· Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony
David Redman
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony
Robert James
· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· Resisting Law Enforcement- A Misdemeanor
Cassandra Redman
· Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony
Kristyn Colbert
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony
· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony
Ronnie Bradfield
· Warrant – Violation of Probation / Petition to Revoke
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Donte Brown Sr.
· Warrant – Failure to Appear
· Domestic Battery- A Misdemeanor
Gregory Myricks
· Warrant – Violation of Home Detention
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Joshua A. Smith
· Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
· Unlawful Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of a Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Jerry McKinney
· Escape – Defendant removes, disables, or interferes with electronic monitoring device or GPS- Level 6 Felony
· Warrant – Violation of Work Release
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
· Warrant – Violation of Work Release
· Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony
· Warrant – Violation of Probation / Petition to Revoke
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Arrested and preliminary charges for Grant County:
Malachi Cook
· (4) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Kenneth Carter
· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
Jamerion Fouce
· Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Alonzo Johnson
· (3) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
Johnathan Barber
· (4) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Cornell Cardine
· Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
Trevor McIntosh
· (3) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· (3) Counta Conspiracy to commit Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
Frank Phan
· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Conspiracy to commit Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· (2) Counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug- Level 4 Felony
· Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony
Christina Cook
· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Arrested and preliminary charges for Miami County:
Kain Burthay
· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony
Hunter Campbell
· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Kimberly Seymour
· Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance- Level 5 Felony
Brent Simcox
· Dealing Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony
· Possession of Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 4 Felony
Arrested and preliminary charges for Fulton County:
Shawn Good
· (3) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony