Operation Upper Hand: More Than 65 Arrested On Over 200 Criminal Charges

PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — A large multi-agency investigation which began in late 2024 has concluded after a 15-month effort targeting illicit narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency. During the course of the investigation, more than 20 search warrants were executed across Howard, Grant, Miami, and Fulton counties.

These search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 3,575 grams of methamphetamine, 4,470 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 200 prescription pills, 120 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin, 13 firearms, 11 bottles of prescription sucralfate, and more than $15,000 in U.S. currency. More than 65 individuals were ultimately arrested and, in total, face more than 200 criminal charges.

This organized effort was comprised of task force officers from the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Kokomo Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force, JEAN Team Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Cass County Drug Task Force, United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Indiana State Police and its law enforcement partners to remove drugs being transported through our state and to hold those involved accountable for their criminal activities. At the outset of his Administration, Governor Braun emphasized the importance of combatting crime and making our communities safe. Through the efforts of the Indiana State Police and their partners, positive results are occurring through significant seizures and dismantling large-scale drug organizations.

Arrested and preliminary charges for Howard County:

Mario Perea-Anaya

· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Deonte Hall

· (5) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun- Level 5 Felony

Trista R. Anderson

· Conspiracy to commit Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance- Level 4 Felony

· Dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance- Level 5 Felony

· Count of Conspiracy to Commit Providing a Firearm to a Criminal- Level 5 Felony

· Count of Providing a Firearm to a Criminal- Level 5 Felony

Ryan Cannon

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· (4) Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony

· (4) Counts of Providing a Firearm to an Ineligible Person- Level 5 Felony

· Theft of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony

Joseph Perry

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony

Samantha Burthay

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony

Caden Perry

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Sean Everhart

· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Dakota Jourdan

· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· (2) Counts of Providing a Firearm to Ineligible person- Level 5 Felony

Alonzo Johnson

· (5) Counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Joshua Havermale

· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Providing a Firearm to Ineligible person- Level 5 Felony

Steven Armfield

· (5) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 3 Felony

· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony

Desire Tyler

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Donna England

· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Alissa Everling

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Dewayne Perrigen

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Ronald Ballard II

· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Matthew Wilhoite

· (3) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Kristen Summit

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony

Benjamin Swing

· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Christopher Henderson

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Christian Schultz

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Toby Neal-Long

· Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony

Heather Taylor

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Abigail Guy

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Shane Borneman

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Brian Wagner

· (8) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony

Jason Hardimon

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Tennyson Copeland

· (2) Counts of Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 3 Felony

Alana Lawson

· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 3 Felony

· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 4 Felony

Raymond Wilcox

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

James Mcgee

· Dealing in Cocaine- Level 4 Felony

Jason Johnson

· Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance- Level 4 Felony

Jaysa Chambers

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Kain Burthay

· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Jimmy Neal

· Possession of a Narcotic Drug- Level 3 Felony

· Possession of Cocaine- Level 4 Felony

· Theft of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony

· Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony

· Battery by Bodily Waste- B Misdemeanor

Keeshum Cox

· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Elijah Moore

· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Diana Biddle

· Possession of Cocaine- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Samantha White

· Violation of Probation/Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony

Bruce Huffer

· Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony

Sean Thrasher

· Warrant – Failure to Appear

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· Possession of Marijuana- A Misdemeanor

· Driving While Suspended- A Misdemeanor

· Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Angel McClain

· Possession of a Legend Drug- Level 6 Felony

David Redman

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony

Robert James

· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· Resisting Law Enforcement- A Misdemeanor

Cassandra Redman

· Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony

Kristyn Colbert

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug- Level 6 Felony

· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 6 Felony

Ronnie Bradfield

· Warrant – Violation of Probation / Petition to Revoke

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Donte Brown Sr.

· Warrant – Failure to Appear

· Domestic Battery- A Misdemeanor

Gregory Myricks

· Warrant – Violation of Home Detention

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Joshua A. Smith

· Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of a Syringe- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of a Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Jerry McKinney

· Escape – Defendant removes, disables, or interferes with electronic monitoring device or GPS- Level 6 Felony

· Warrant – Violation of Work Release

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

· Warrant – Violation of Work Release

· Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony

· Warrant – Violation of Probation / Petition to Revoke

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Arrested and preliminary charges for Grant County:

Malachi Cook

· (4) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Kenneth Carter

· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Jamerion Fouce

· Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Alonzo Johnson

· (3) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

Johnathan Barber

· (4) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Cornell Cardine

· Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

Trevor McIntosh

· (3) Counts of Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· (3) Counta Conspiracy to commit Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

Frank Phan

· Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Conspiracy to commit Dealing in a Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· (2) Counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug- Level 4 Felony

· Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony

Christina Cook

· Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

· Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Arrested and preliminary charges for Miami County:

Kain Burthay

· (4) Counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

· Neglect of a Dependent- Level 5 Felony

Hunter Campbell

· (2) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Kimberly Seymour

· Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance- Level 5 Felony

Brent Simcox

· Dealing Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 2 Felony

· Possession of Cocaine Narcotic Drug- Level 4 Felony

Arrested and preliminary charges for Fulton County:

Shawn Good

· (3) Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony