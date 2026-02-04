WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Ron Turpin Clarifies Casino Talk with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) For the past 24 hours, the conversation across northeast Indiana has carried a familiar mix of intrigue, caution, and curiosity—sparked by a single piece of legislation moving its way through the Statehouse.

House Bill 1038, a sweeping casino bill, cleared the Indiana House on Monday by a decisive 67–30 vote, signaling broad legislative support. The bill would allow an existing casino license in southeastern Indiana’s Ohio County to be relocated to a new home—potentially Allen, DeKalb, Steuben, or Wayne County. For communities in the mix, the question is no longer if casinos are part of Indiana’s future, but where the next one might land—and who ultimately gets to decide.

That was the focus of a detailed conversation this morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, where Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin joined Kayla Blakeslee to unpack what the bill actually means beyond the headlines.

“I actually do,” Turpin said with a laugh when asked whether anyone truly understands the bill’s many moving parts. He quickly followed with the reason why: “I spend a lot of time looking into this, trying to figure out all the pieces, because we have lots of people asking us questions.”

At its core, Turpin explained, House Bill 1038 is still very much a work in progress. Now headed to the Senate, the bill is expected to be taken up by the Public Policy Committee before moving to the full chamber. Any changes along the way would require a conference committee to reconcile differences with the House version.

But what sets this legislation apart, Turpin noted, is a new emphasis on local input—something he has consistently argued for. “For the first time, this bill has a referendum in there,” he said. “If the Board of Commissioners wants a referendum for this, they can do it. And I’m speaking as one commissioner—I want a referendum. I want the people to have their say if this is something they want.”

That referendum, however, does not change one key reality: gaming licenses in Indiana are controlled by the state, not local governments. “It’s not a local decision, it’s a state decision as to where to put those at,” Turpin said. The Indiana Gaming Commission ultimately grants the license, based on applications from casino operators and a host of other considerations.

Those considerations are extensive. Under the bill, any proposed casino would need to be a $500 million facility. Operators would have to secure land, ensure zoning compatibility, and obtain formal support—or at least consideration—from county commissioners. On top of that, local sentiment would be measured through a referendum, if one is held.

“All of that factors into a Gaming Commission decision,” Turpin explained. If a county’s commissioners vote no, or if voters reject the idea at the ballot box, those outcomes would weigh heavily on whether the state moves forward. “To me, there’s a lot of protections in this bill to help make the will of the people in that county be known to the state before any license gets granted,” he said.

While the state has final authority, Turpin stressed that practical politics still matter. “An operator’s not going to want to go where they’re not wanted,” he said, calling a countywide referendum “really powerful,” especially when it reflects the views of more than 200,000 voters.

Turpin also urged residents to view the debate within a broader historical context. “We can all hope, wish that gaming never happened, there were no casinos—but that ship sailed 30 years ago,” he said. Casinos are already embedded in Indiana’s economy, and the state relies on them for significant tax revenue. The strong House vote, he added, reflects that reality.

Still, Turpin was careful to emphasize that Allen County is not actively courting a casino. “I don’t know of any casino operator. I don’t know any locations they’re looking at. I’m doing nothing to move that forward at this point,” he said. For now, county leaders are simply watching the legislative process and preparing for what might come next.

Even if the bill becomes law, Turpin cautioned against assuming a casino is imminent. “There are many, many different pieces of this,” he said. Legislative approval doesn’t guarantee a referendum. A referendum doesn’t guarantee a winning bid. And even a successful bid doesn’t guarantee construction.

“My goal,” Turpin said, “is to make sure that the public is educated, that they get a chance to feel like they’ve weighed in on it, and that the best decision is made for the people of Allen County.”

For now, the bill’s momentum has shifted the discussion from abstract possibility to tangible debate. As House Bill 1038 moves forward, so too does a question that communities across northeast Indiana may soon have to answer themselves: not just whether a casino could come—but whether it should.