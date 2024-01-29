Ossian man arrested for human trafficking charges

OSSIAN, Ind. (WOWO) – An Ossian man has been arrested on charges related to a human trafficking investigation.

23-year-old Zavian Leon Jones was arrested on Monday, January 22, 2024, by the Indiana State Police (ISP) Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce (ICAC-TF). The arrest follows an out-of-state warrant and a search at his residence on Aviation Drive.

Jones is accused of enticing minors electronically and faces serious charges, including human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors. The arrest warrant originated from Christian County, Kentucky.

Collaborating agencies in the case include the Hopkinsville Police Department (KY), Wells County Prosecutor’s Office, US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Ossian Police Department, US Customs and Border Patrol/Protection, and the Fort Wayne Police Department.