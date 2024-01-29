FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with neglect after a 5-year-old boy was shot on Shawnee Drive Saturday night.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say 29-year-old Travell Daniels was in his home along with Alexis Smith and two young children just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived after a call, they found a 5-year-old boy lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later taken to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Smith said she was asleep with the other child in the home and was woken by a loud pop.

Daniels claims he had placed a gun underneath his pillow earlier that afternoon.