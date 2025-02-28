February 28, 2025
Overnight Crash in East Fort Wayne leaves Teenage Driver Critically Injured

by Brian Davis
blue car on the street during night time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A single vehicle crash at about 3:30 A.M. left the driver in critical condition in a local hospital.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the crash on South Coliseum Boulevard between New Haven and Schele Avenues where they found that a southbound vehicle had left the road for an undetermined reason, striking a tree. The force of the impact split the vehicle in two, with the back half remaining wrapped around the tree and the front half traveling approximately 100 feet beyond the impact point.

The driver was conscious and talking at the scene but later was downgraded to critical condition at the hospital.

