May 30, 2025
Overnight Shooting In Fort Wayne Left Man Dead

by David Scheie0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It began this morning just after 2:00 when someone opened fire in the 2600 block of North Wells Street.

Police arriving on the scene found a man down at Wells and Lilly north of State Boulevard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported in critical condition but died shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Homicide investigators are now searching for the gunman and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.

