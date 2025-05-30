Mercer County Officials Investigate Deadly Crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Crews were called to the scene of a crash at about 12:45 on Clover Four Road south of Grand Lake St Mary’s in rural Mercer County.

Officials say that the crash happened when a car driven by a 22-year-old Maria Stein man crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep driven by a 24-year-old Chickasaw woman head-on.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to a Dayton Hospital.

The cause of Mercer County’s third traffic crash remains under investigation.