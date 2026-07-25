Parkview Health purchases land near new IU Health hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s healthcare landscape could be expanding.

Parkview Health recently purchased about 30 acres near Interstate 69 and Lower Huntington Road, across from IU Health Fort Wayne’s new hospital opening next May.

Meanwhile, IU Health has owned 75 acres near State Road 37 and I-469 since 2019.

Neither system has announced development plans, but experts say the land could support future hospitals as Fort Wayne grows and its population ages, giving patients more convenient healthcare options.