July 14, 2025
Patrol Plans an OVI Checkpoint

by Macy Gray0

Findlay, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place the day prior, and the location will be announced the morning of.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement.

 

