July 14, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

FWPD Responds to a Shooting in Weisser Park

by Macy Gray0
(WOWO News)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Saturday, July 12,  at about 3 a.m. FWPD responded to a reported disturbance in the 2500 block of Weisser Park Ave. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

During the reported dispute, gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck. The victim was
transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and seeking video footage from the area to

Further investigations will determine the circumstances that led to the shooting

Anyone with video footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fort
Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3
Tips App.

Related posts

ACLU files suit against IU, Purdue over intellectual diversity policies

Network Indiana

Plea A ‘No Go’: Trial In Shooting Of Deputy Marshal Gets Continued

Kayla Blakeslee

3RVRS Golf Tour Winding Down 2023 Season

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.