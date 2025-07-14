FWPD Responds to a Shooting in Weisser Park

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Saturday, July 12, at about 3 a.m. FWPD responded to a reported disturbance in the 2500 block of Weisser Park Ave. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

During the reported dispute, gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck. The victim was

transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and seeking video footage from the area to

Further investigations will determine the circumstances that led to the shooting

Anyone with video footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fort

Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3

Tips App.