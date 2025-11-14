Patrol Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Driver In Williams County Hit-Skip Crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck and driver involved in a serious hit-skip crash Monday evening in Williams County.

Troopers were called to eastbound County Road G near County Road 10 at approximately 5:41 p.m. on November 12 after receiving reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to investigators, the buggy — occupied by Martha Wagler, 27, of Bryan, and her two children — was struck from behind by a pickup truck believed to be a white Chevrolet Silverado. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Wagler and her children sustained serious injuries. All three were initially taken by ambulance to Parkview Bryan Hospital. Wagler was later transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, while the children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Troopers have not yet identified the driver or located the vehicle involved.

The Patrol is urging anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle’s location, or the identity of the driver to contact the Defiance Post at 419-784-1025.

The Montpelier Fire Department, Williams County EMS, and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.