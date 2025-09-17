September 17, 2025
Ohio News

Arsenal-1 Underway

by David Scheie0
Ohio, (WOWO) — Weapons maker Anduril Industries has been quietly building its Arsenal-1 facility near Rickenbacker Airport for the past few months.

The site will eventually produce autonomous aerial weapons for the U.S. military and allies like Ukraine and Australia.

Set to be the largest job creation project in Ohio history, Arsenal-1 is expected to bring 4,000 new jobs to the Buckeye State by 2026.

Construction is underway, and hiring has already started – with positions open in engineering, logistics, and more.

