Paulding County Crash Leaves Michigan Man Dead

PAULDING, Oh (WOWO): The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Michigan man was killed in a traffic crash on U.S. 24 in rural Paulding County on Tuesday, March 4.

The crash happened at about 12:40 when the driver of a car that was westbound on U.S. 24 near Milepost 18 lost control and crossed the median, colliding with a pickup truck that was eastbound. The oickup truck continued off of the highway and overturned.

The driver of the car, 62 year old Michael Zelek of Canton, Michigan was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 44 year old David Stevens of Mooresville, Indiana and his passenger, 24 year old Hunter Walters of Greenfield, Indiana were transported to ProMedica Defiance Hospital.