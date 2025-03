FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash between a car and a semi tractor-trailer left one person dead in Southern Allen County on Tuesday, March 4.

The crash happened when the driver of a car was eastbound on Flat Rock Road, and in an apparent attempt to cross U.S. 27, drove into the path of a southbound semi. The car was struck broadside leaving the driver of the car critically injured. The driver of the car died shortly after arrival at the hospital – the driver of the semi was not injured.