Pedestrian Dies After Motorcycle Crash on Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a motorcycle Sunday night on Lafayette Street near Wayne Street in Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police were called to the area at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday, October 4, after receiving a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Officers immediately began providing emergency medical care, including CPR, before medics arrived. The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team, or FACT, was called to the scene to take over the crash investigation. Air Support also responded to assist investigators with documenting and mapping the scene.

According to preliminary information provided by witnesses, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Lafayette Street when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

Investigators have not released additional details about exactly how the crash occurred. Police said the investigation remains active, with detectives reviewing available surveillance video from nearby businesses and examining vehicle parts and other evidence recovered at the scene.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

Police also have not announced whether any citations or criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has surveillance footage, cellphone video or other information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Police said additional information will be released as the investigation develops.