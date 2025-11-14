Pedestrian Struck, Killed Early Thursday In Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning on Zimmer Road, just south of Zimmer Lane, according to authorities.

Emergency crews from the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air Ambulance, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Kosciusko County Coroner were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle–pedestrian crash.

Investigators say 48-year-old David Gwaltney, of Albion, was walking westbound in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound 2021 Cadillac XT5 driven by 63-year-old Ernie Morrison, of Plymouth. Morrison was not injured.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts by first responders, Gwaltney was pronounced dead at the scene by Kosciusko County Coroner Tyler Huffer.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team responded to assist with the investigation. Officials say the crash remains under investigation.