Pence has “no plans” to testify in Trump indictment, but isn’t ruling it out

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana) — Mike Pence is not ruling out the possibility that he may testify in either of the federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been twice indicted now by special counsel Jack Smith for both having classified documents that investigators say he shouldn’t have had at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and for conspiracy accusations related to the 2021 Capitol riot.

“I have no plans to testify,” Pence said on CBS’s “Face The Nation”. “But, people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the law when the time comes and we’ll just tell the truth.”

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was Vice-President under Trump. He has said he believes that Pence had the authority to unilaterally overturn the election results when they came before Congress for certification on January 6, 2021.

Pence said Trump had been fed lies for weeks leading up to January 6th that if the election didn’t go his way, he (Pence) had the right to reject the election results as President of the Senate.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said. “He was wrong then and he’s wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election. More and more Americans are coming up to me and realizing that.”

Both Pence and Trump are running for president. Despite the criminal charges against Trump, Republican voters appear undeterred as Trump leads in the polls by a wide margin over the other Republican primary presidential candidates.