IWU offering business classes at Plainfield Correctional Facility

MARION, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana Wesleyan University National and Global is offering classes this summer to incarcerated learners at the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

The courses can be taken to earn a certificate in essential business practices and tailored toward students’ career goals for their life after prison.

Program organizers say they hope the courses help reduce recidivism rates. IWU officials say research shows those who receive college credit while incarcerated are less likely to offend again once released from prison.

“There is no doubt that enrollment in college courses is one of the most effective ways to prevent a return to prison after release,” IWU Associate Professor Brad Garner said in a university news release. “Beyond that, however, we look forward to engaging with these students as they plan for a productive life in the community.”

Credits earned while at Plainfield can be put toward an Associate of Science in Business degree through IWU’s DeVoe School of Business, Technology, & Leadership. The courses are expected to teach entry-level skills needed in management and accounting as well as personal finance skills needed to prepare for employment.

Dedra Daehn, director of accreditation, assessment and curriculum for the DeVoe School, worked on curriculum for the program and said business education is just one piece of what educators hope to provide.

“The first goal in designing this certificate was to provide opportunities for students to learn about or enhance their relationship with Jesus Christ,” Daehn said in the news release. “The second goal was to offer a set of solid business courses that would equip students with skills needed for entry level positions while also establishing an educational pathway for future degrees.”

One cohort of classes began on June 6 and another on July 18. Courses can be completed in about nine months, according to the university. More information is available on IWU’s website at indwes.edu.