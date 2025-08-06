August 6, 2025
Peru Man Found Dead from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Miami County Field

by Macy Gray0
Peru, Ind. (WOWO) – A call about a car in a field turned tragic in Miami County Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Blake M. Walsh of Peru was found dead in a field near State Road 19 and County Road 150 East, shortly after 6:50 p.m. Investigators believe Walsh was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger southbound on SR 19 when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and came to a stop in the field. Police say he suffered at least one apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Family has been notified.

Trooper Andrew Baldwin is leading the investigation, with help from fellow ISP officers, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and the county coroner.

