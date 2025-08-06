Rokita Responds to Liz Brown – Endorses Darren Vogt

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Attorney General Todd Rokita joined Kayla Blakeslee on the air for Fort Wayne’s Morning News, where he voiced some strong opinions and endorsed current Northwest Allen County School Board member Darren Vogt following a live interview with Senator Liz Brown.

He leads with telling folks this is truly their decision in voting, but he wants everyone to have all the facts.

“Liz Brown, whatever they thought of her, whatever she started out being when she became a state senator years and years ago, she’s not anymore.” Rokita begins, “She’s one of the most liberal, undependable people in the state house; she has an F voting record on conservative issues.”

Rokita then goes on to say, “There is such a better choice out there in Darren Vogt,” going on to highlight why he feels this way with reasons including Vogt’s stance on pro-life issues and his confidence that Vogt can take care of conservative issues.

Rokita says in response to Liz Brown’s recent interview with WOWO, by saying she’s misinforming the public, and it appears as though she never bothered to read the bill she killed, or that she’s gaslighting her constituents about her opposing reasons.

Senator Brown didn’t even give a hearing for H.B. 1531 that had local police become an arm of ICE. The bill originally applied to aliens who had already been detained. The bill, in simple terms, said to hold the aliens for at least 48 hours.

Kayla then went on to ask if Attorney General Rokita thought that the race would cause a divide in the conservative party, to which Rokita replied with “Absolutely not, it’s the best thing that can happen.” he followed with a prediction of what would happen in the next session regarding Indiana’s pro-life laws.

Rokita predicts a sharp switch in narrative from Liz brown leaning further into her conservative side and trying to appease voters.

“Do you want a legislator that maybe once every four years does something for you, or do you want a real, honest conservative legislator who is in it for the right reasons, putting your needs above their own?” The Attorney General asks listeners.

Rokita says voters should be thinking about the “dark money” as he calls it, that is funding the campaign.

Attorney General Rokita says he’d like to formally endorse Vogt and be back on the show to discuss finances.