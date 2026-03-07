PETA Wants Butler Bullfrogs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants Butler University to end its tradition of having a live mascot ever since Blue IV retired.

“Around the country, breeders across the country are intentionally breeding English bulldogs to have flat faces and smushed-in snouts,” said Jakob Shaw, manager of strategic initiatives for PETA.

Shaw says those smushed-in snouts means there is not enough space for them to accomodate their airways.

“That’s why many of those bulldogs spend much of their lives struggling to get enough oxygen to their lungs. So PETA is encouraging Butler to switch from the Butler Bulldogs to the Butler Bullfrogs,” said Shaw.

He says if they become the Butler Bullfrogs, PETA will jump start the change by covering the cost of the new mascot costume.

“This will enable them to keep school spirit hopping without inadvertently promoting these breathing-impaired dogs,” said Shaw.

Shaw says for these bulldogs, breathing through their nose is like trying to suck in air through a tiny, crumpled straw.

PETA has reached out to Butler University and they have not heard back. Shaw says he’s prepared for Butler to not take PETA’s suggestion on this.

“All we can do is try. We always give everyone who has a bulldog guidance on how to give their dogs the most comfortable life possible. We love dogs and care about them. How can we justify supporting the greedy breeding industry, which sentences these dogs to a lifetime of suffering all for a certain look?,” Shaw continued.

PETA sent a letter to Butler University President James Danko with what they call a “ribbeting proposal” for Blue IV’s replacement

“Ditch the sickly purebred and put a willing human in a costume as a hearty Hoosier native—the bullfrog,” said PETA.

The letter was signed by PETA President Tracy Reiman. This was what she had to say in the letter about the bullfrog:

Let us introduce: The Butler Bullfrogs. They’re spirited, springy, and impossible not to cheer for. They also breathe freely, jump enthusiastically, and don’t require emergency vet visits after a walk. And 2026 is the perfect year to make this change: there’s no better way to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary than by replacing an English bulldog with an American bullfrog! To support this leap, we’d be delighted to cover the cost of a new bullfrog mascot costume. Consider it our way of saying “thanks for hopping in the right direction.”

We hope to hear that, after considering how breathing-impaired dogs suffer, you’ll decide to do what’s best for dogs just like Blue IV by retiring Butler’s live-animal mascot program in pursuit of a kinder alternative. Thank you for your consideration.